MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 89-year-old Gilse Sanchez Ramos was last seen Thursday in an unspecified part of Little Havana.

Sanchez Ramos stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink floral blouse and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Sanchez Ramos’ whereabouts to call Miami Police Detective G. Arauz, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. You may also send an email to SVU@miami-police.org..

