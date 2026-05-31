SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Fausto De La Fuente was last seen in the 11800 block of Southwest 173rd Street on Saturday afternoon.

De La Fuente stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and beige shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators said De La Fuente meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Deputy O. Tellez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3252 (Desk), email
u304578@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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