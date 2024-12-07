MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami Lakes.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 89-year-old Vincent Downs was last seen leaving a location along the 7700 block of Northwest 146th Street, at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

Downs stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with floral design and black pants, and he was using a silver cane at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Downs has not been in contact with family and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact MDPD Detective O. Tellez, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

