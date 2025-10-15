MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man.

Eighty-eight-year-old Winston Perkins was last seen traveling on foot in the area of Northwest 176th Street and Northwest 29th Court around 9:00 a.m., Monday.

Perkins was wearing a black and gold button down shirt, stone-washed blue jean shorts and black sneakers.

He’s 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a full gray beard.

Anyone with information regarding Perkins’ location should contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

