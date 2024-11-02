SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an endangered man who was reported missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Accordign to Miami-Dade Police, 87-year-old Marcial Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 9000 block of Southwest 77th Avenue.

Hernandez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said he may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS.

