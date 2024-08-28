MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 87-year-old man who was last seen in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Joseph Bernelus was last seen on Monday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 305-603-579, 305-579-6111 or email SVU@Miami-Police.org.

