NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Thomas Lacey was last seen on Friday, May 17 at around 7 a.m. According to police, Lacey left his home in the area of 1300 NE 167th Street and never returned home.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing around 150 pounds, and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing unknown colored clothing with a red and black seated walker.

Police said he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.