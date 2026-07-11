MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this missing person.

According to the Miami Police Department, 85-year-old George Allen Burns has been missing since July 11 and was last seen in the Little Haiti area in Miami.

Burns was last seen wearing khaki pants, a khaki shirt, a red hat, and white shoes with blue trim.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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