MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 84-year-old Orlando Santiago was last seen on Monday along the 700 block of Northwest 18 Terrace.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Santiago has dementia, is partially blind and is hard of hearing.

He was cleanshaven when he was last seen, but it is unknown what he was wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

