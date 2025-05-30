MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 84-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Angel Fernandez Rivas was last seen in an unspecified part of the Flagami area on Thursday.

Fernandez Rivas stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing a multi-colored floral shirt with dark gold colored shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information about Fernandez Rivas’ whereabouts to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

