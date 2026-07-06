MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, 83-year-old Ghyslaine Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white Shirt and black skirt at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective Baluja, or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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