MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 83-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jose Ducasse was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah area.

Ducasse stands 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs around 130 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Police did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on Ducasse’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

