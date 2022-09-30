MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Argelia Infante was last seen in the Coral Way area on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse, long dark pants and gray sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on Infante’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.