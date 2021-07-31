MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-od man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Juan Nuñez-Lugo was last seen on Saturday in the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and Fifth Street.

MISSING PERSON: We need assistance locating 82-year-old Juan Nuñez-Lugo. He was last seen in the area of NW 26 Ave & 5 St wearing a yellow shirt & black pants. He is 5’08”, 140 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. If you know his whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/crvw6jrArs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 31, 2021

Nuñez-Lugo stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.

Police described Nuñez-Lugo as endangered.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

