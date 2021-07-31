MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-od man who went missing in Miami.
According to City of Miami Police, Juan Nuñez-Lugo was last seen on Saturday in the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and Fifth Street.
Nuñez-Lugo stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.
Police described Nuñez-Lugo as endangered.
Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
