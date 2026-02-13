HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, 82-year-old Divaldo Delgado was last seen in the area of 1770 West 44th Place.

Delgado stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red sweater, khaki pants and possibly a hat at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information about Delgado’s whereabouts, contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

