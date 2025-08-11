MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for an 81-year-old woman who is missing from Overtown.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 81-year-old woman Bennie Caldwell.

Caldwell is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen near Overtown wearing a pink shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Martinez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims

Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

