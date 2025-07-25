NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for an elderly man who was reported missing from North Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said 81-year-old Benito Corrales Perez was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 200 block of Sierra Drive.

Corrales Perez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt, long khaki pants, a black hat and black flip-flops.

Officials urge anyone with information on Corrales Perez’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), via email at u308129@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

