MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Amado Hinojosa Estevez was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood on Friday.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Hinojosa Estevez was last seen wearing a long-sleeve short with black, red and green stripes and gray pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective J.Nardoni, or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims

Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

