MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man who was last seen nearly a month ago in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Reuben Eastmond was last seen near the 1900 block of Northwest 69th Terrace at around 12 p.m. on Sept. 28.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants.

According to police, he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS.

