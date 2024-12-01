MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami’s Special Victims Unit is asking for assistance in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

81-year-old Lucien Bastion was last seen in the Little Haiti area wearing a maroon and black checkered shirt and beige pants.

He stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

