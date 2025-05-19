MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

Miami Police said Freddie Lewis was last seen from the Model City area on Friday.

Lewis stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants with black/white sneakers.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts are asked to contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

