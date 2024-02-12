NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Gladis Gonzalez, 79, was last seen Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 171 Street and Northeast 17 Avenue.

Police said Gonzalez suffers from dementia and requires medication.

She is described as standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 102 pounds. Gonzalez has brown straight hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Gonzalez at 305-949-5500.

