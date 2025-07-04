MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elderly woman reported missing from Miami.

79-year-old Linda Stroy was last seen in the area of Model City Thursday.

She stands at five feet and four inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with possible “Care 4U” Community Health Center lettering, a possible black apron, dark pants, and black Skechers shoes.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective R. Rowley or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

