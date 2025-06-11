NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, John Lorenzo Cheever was last seen along the 800 block of Northeast 207th Terrace, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cheever stands at 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown, brimmed hat, a yellow, long-sleeved dress shirt, dark brown pants and gray shoes.

Detectives said Cheever meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Cheever’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3257 (desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

