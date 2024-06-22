MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 79-year-old Jose M. Jeri was last seen Friday in an unspecified part of the Flagami area.

Jeri stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black vision glasses.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective G. Arauz or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

