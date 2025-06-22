MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Roberto Perez was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah area.

Perez stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

