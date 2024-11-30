MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 79-year-old Casterbery Mejias was last seen in the Allapattah area.

Mejias stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 143 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige long-sleeve shirt and blue pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

