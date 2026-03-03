The search is underway for a missing man from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said 78-year-old Israel Castellanos was last seen Feb. 24 in the area of Little Havana.

Detectives said Castellanos stands 5 feet and 10 inches, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Castellanos’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective G. Jackson or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

