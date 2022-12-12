MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help on their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 77-year-old Valsa Abraham has been missing since around 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said she was last seen in an unspecified part of the Wynwood neighborhood.

Abraham stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a beige cap, beige sweater, pink shirt, pink skirt and brown sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 306-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

