NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade two weeks ago.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said 77-year-old Miguel Alvarez was last seen along the 3100 block of Northwest 34th Street on the afternoon of Sept. 12.

Alvarez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Detectives say it’s unclear what Alvarez was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts to contact Deputy R. Palmer 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3260 (Desk), email u305635@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

