NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Augustin Vincent was last seen his home along the 1000 block of Northeast 166th Street, at around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Vincent stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, black pants, Velcro black shoes and a blue denim Nike hat.

Detectives said Vincent suffers from multiple ailments and has shown signs of dementia, though he has not been diagnosed.

Investigators said Vincent frequents the Taco Bell and Wawa near Northeast 167th Street and Sixth Avenue, as well as Haitian restaurants in North Miami Beach and North Miami.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact North Miami Beach Police Detective Stevens Dostaly at 305-949-5500, ext. 22313 or email stevens.dostaly@nmbpd.org.

