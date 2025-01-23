NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Odius Junius was last seen leaving a location along the 1500 block of Northeast 145th Street on New Year’s Eve.

Junius stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a blue linen shirt, white linen pants and black shoes.

Investigators said Junius has not been in contact with family members and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Detective M. Webb, or any detective of the agency’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300. They may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

