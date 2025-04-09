MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

City of Miami Police on Wednesday said 76-year-old Damian Bueno was last seen in an unspecified part of the Flagami neighborhood.

Bueno stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Bueno’s whereabouts to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 immediately.

