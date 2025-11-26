MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek for the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police on Wednesday issued a missing person flyer for 76-year-old Salvador Pino.

Pino stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on Pino’s whereabouts to contact Detective A. Martinez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

