SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 75-year-old Maria Milagros Cabrera left her home along the 9600 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue after she was involved in a verbal dispute with her family, at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing and plaid button-down shirt, a white

tank top, blue jeans and black shoes.

Investigators said Cabrera was carrying a black purse at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Cabrera’s whereabouts to contact MDPD detective Fernandez-Roblin, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300. They may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

