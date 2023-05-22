NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 75-year-old Carol Martin was last seen on foot along 3100 block of Northwest 50th Street, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

Martin stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt and blue shorts.

Detectives said Martin may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call MDPD’S Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

