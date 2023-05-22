NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 75-year-old Carol Martin was last seen on foot along 3100 block of Northwest 50th Street, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

Martin stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt and blue shorts.

Detectives said Martin may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call MDPD’S Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox