MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area.

According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Pedro Pablo Arzola was reported missing Saturday from an unspecified area of Flagami.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has salt and pepper hair and blue eyes.

Arzola was last seen wearing a peach colored polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Detectives said he suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on Arzola’s whereabouts to call Miami Police detective Joseph or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

