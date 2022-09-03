MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 75-year-old man who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Juan Alfonso was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 85 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Alfonso was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt, black pants and blue Nike sandals.

Investigators said he suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on Alfonso’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police detective J. Ramos or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.