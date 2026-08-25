PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Pinecrest.

According to the Pinecrest Police Department, 75-year-old Jorge Obieta was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the area of Southwest 90 Street and 61 Avenue.

Obieta stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and a baseball cap at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Obieta suffers from Alzheimers.

Officials urge anyone with information on Obieto’s whereabouts to contact the Pinecrest Police Department immediately at 305-234-2100 or call 911.

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