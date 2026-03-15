The City of Miami Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say 75-year-old Gabriel Bello was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Saturday.

Bello stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black and white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Rowley or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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