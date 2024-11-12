MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for an endangered adult who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Authorities say 75-year-old Gregory Van Johnson was last seen on Monday wearing black gym shorts, a striped white and green t-shirt, and black sneakers.

Johnson stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective K. Brito or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

