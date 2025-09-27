MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man in Flagami.

74-year-old Raul Suarez Rodriguez was last seen wearing a red shirt, plaid pants and red sandals.

Rodriguez stands five feet, six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking anyone with information on his hwereabouts to contact detective A. Sanchez or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org .

