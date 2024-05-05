MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 74-year-old Dieufait Servius was last seen Saturday in an unspecified part of the Little Haiti neighborhood.

Servius stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has white hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, a tank top and green pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

