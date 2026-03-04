MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in finding a man who went missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 74-year-old Juan Luis Wiese Garcia was last seen Thursday in an unspecified part of downtown Miami.

Wiese Garcia stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, white socks, blue flip-flops and a red baseball cap.

Officials urge anyone with information on Wiese Garcia’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective L. Joseph, or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.