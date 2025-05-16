MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

According to police, Alba Salmeron stands at 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 97 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red floral dress, a blue turban and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her information on her whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

