MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to the City of Miami Police, Victor Aday was last seen in the Flagami area of Miami wearing a black hat with red lettering, a teal shirt with gray jeans, and black shoes.

Aday stands at 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

