MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Juan Balbuena was reported missing from the Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday.

Balbuena stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a dark blue jacket and beige shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111.

