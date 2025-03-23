MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 71-year-old Luis Larcada was last seen in an unspecified part of the Coral Way area.

Larcarda stands 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has white hair and black eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

