MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 71-year-old Pedro Jaime was last seen along the 2900 block of Southwest Second Street.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, a black hat and black flip-flops.

Officials urge anyone with information on Jaime’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective G. Arauz or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

