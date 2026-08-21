MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit, 71-year-old Lino Hislop was last seen along the 1500 block of Southwest Fifth Street, at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Hislop stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt, pink shorts and brown sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Hislop’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective A. Marrero, on any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300.

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